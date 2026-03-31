'Summer House' Star Ciara Miller Knew About Amanda & West's Announcement

It seems Ciara Miller wasn't completely blindsided by Amanda Batula and West Wilson confirming those romance rumors ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the group tell TMZ Ciara was given a heads up that Amanda and West were going to hard launch their rumored relationship. We're told she's known for at least a day or two that the statement was coming.

In case you've missed the story taking the internet by storm ... Amanda and West confirmed in a joint Instagram statement Tuesday that they were dating, saying it's "the last thing either of us expected."

The problem is Amanda and Ciara were best friends ... and West is Ciara's ex. They had a pretty bad breakup back in 2023.

Plus, Amanda is recently separated from cast member Kyle Cooke. The two announced they were calling it quits in January.