Amanda Batula Seen For First Time Since Confirming West Wilson Romance

Saying Goodbye to An Old Relationship

Amanda Batula's saying goodbye to her former relationship with a hug ... embracing her ex Kyle Cooke after announcing she's romantically involved with West Wilson.

The two "Summer House" stars were spotted hugging in New York City Friday while they were out walking their dogs.

Batula kept a low profile in a brown leather jacket, striped shirt and sweats ... pulling a hat low over her face while striding through the concrete jungle.

If you don't know ... Cooke and Batula met more than a decade ago -- before tying the knot in 2021.

However, they split earlier this year ... and, Batula announced she was hooking up with Wilson earlier this week -- a shock given he used to be involved with Ciara Miller.

Sources told us Cooke was really blindsided over the new realtionship ... because he was tight with Wilson too -- so, his estranged wife moving on with his pal felt like a double betrayal.

And, we also learned Miller actually found out Batula and Wilson were together after seeing a video of the two getting intimate ... basically, it's been a super messy relationship rollout.

Miller headed back into the world Friday ... putting on a brave face while walking through NYC with a friend.