Amanda Batula & West Wilson Fully Committed to Relationship Despite Noise

"Summer House" stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson aren't sweating the chatter about their relationship ... in fact, TMZ has learned they're leaning all the way in.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... despite speculation West has been seeing other women, that couldn't be further from the truth. We're told he's been fully committed to Amanda and showing up as a supportive partner behind the scenes.

Our sources say the noise is largely driven by fan assumptions and social media narratives painting West as a playboy ... with even innocent interactions, like chatting with fans, getting twisted into something more.

Bottom line ... Amanda isn't bothered. We're told she trusts West and feels confident in their relationship. The two are still going strong and building things, without letting outside opinions interfere.

As for her castmates, we're told it's a mixed bag ... Amanda stays in touch with a few close friends, but not everyone in her orbit.

For those not caught up on the Bravo drama ... Ciara Miller -- Amanda and West’s costar -- previously dated West and was also one of Amanda’s close friends ... adding another layer to the tension. Rumors about Amanda and West began after her split from Kyle Cooke, later confirmed in a joint Instagram statement shared on both Amanda’s and West’s stories.

We broke the story .... Ciara got a heads up before the post, while Kyle still believed the rumors were just speculation and questioned both of them multiple times.