West Wilson & Amanda Batula Hug in Trailer for 'Summer House' Spinoff

If you can't get enough of the "Summer House" scandal -- you know, the one where Amanda Batula confirmed she was hooking up with BFF Ciara Miller's ex-boyfriend West Wilson mere months after her separation from Kyle Cooke -- then you're going to love this.

On Tuesday, Bravo dropped a trailer for the "Summer House" spinoff series "In the City," and get this ... there's a shot of West and Amanda hugging.

As they go in for a big embrace, they seem to share some pet names -- Amanda calls West "cutie," and he calls her "Mandy."

It's unclear when exactly this was filmed ... but, based on the trailer, it seems like Amanda and Kyle's crumbling marriage will be a main storyline on the show.

ICYMI ... Amanda and Kyle announced their separation in January, but Amanda told Marie Claire last month she had moved out in November.

Kyle recently revealed he wasn't sure what the timeline of Amanda and West's relationship looked like ... so it'll be interesting to see if there are any signs in the upcoming spinoff.

And to be clear -- West is not listed as part of the cast.

Amanda and Kyle will star alongside "Summer House" alums Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera, and Andrea Denver.