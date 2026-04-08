Ciara Miller Throws Major Shade at Amanda & West Amid 'Summer House' Scandal

"Summer House" star Ciara Miller is not shying away from shady comments about her costars Amanda Batula and West Wilson's recently revealed relationship ... 'cause she just took a major jab at the scandalous fling.

Ciara posted a video on Instagram from the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere -- where she was interviewing Sydney Sweeney -- and brought up the topic of friends hooking up with their friends' exes ... a theme relevant to both Sydney's character on the show and Ciara's current drama surrounding her show's friend group.

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Both women agree if their friends decide to make the risky leap of getting with their exes ... then they must tie the knot in order to make to controversial decision "worth it."

In case you aren't caught up on the latest Bravo Universe dramatics, Ciara used to date West from the hit show, who is now linked with Amanda ... one of Ciara's closest friends.

Rumors began that the two had gotten together after Amanda announced her separation from hubby Kyle Cooke earlier this year ... which was recently confirmed in a joint Instagram statement posted to both Amanda's and West's stories.

We were told Ciara did receive a heads up these statements were brewing a few days before they launched ... and as of just days before the post, Kyle still believed the rumors to be purely speculation.

Our sources told us Kyle peppered both his ex Amanda and best bud West on multiple occasions about the rumors ... but the couple continued to stand 10 toes down on the fact that it was all false.