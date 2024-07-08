Kyle Richards Defends Pal Kesha From Body-Shamers, 'Focus on Yourself'

Play video content TMZ.com

Kyle Richards can't wrap her head around people needing to comment on women's bodies in this day and age -- this in response to body-shamers attacking her pal Kesha.

We caught up with the "RHOBH" star at LAX Monday following her Aspen trip with the singer -- and she tells us she's baffled by the mean comments about Kesha's appearance ... 'cause as far as she's concerned, she's gorgeous -- and even more beautiful on the inside.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for whether Kesha's letting the trolling get to her, Kyle points us to the singer's IG message ... where the "Timber" hitmaker said those mean comments only made her stronger.

Bottom line, KR's saying people need to be a whole lot kinder with their words and should focus on themselves.

ICYMI ... Kesha shared some fabulous bikini shots of herself Sunday as she spoke out about the haters -- letting them know she's super proud of her body, especially after everything it's been through.

In a direct message to her haters, she added, "To those who think you're shaming me, you're actually making me feel very powerful. so, to you, i hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down. in the mean time, hate me harder bitch:) 💪🏻"

Play video content