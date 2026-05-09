Dorit Kemsley Steps Out Amid Release of Alleged Texts With PK

Looking Cool and Casual As Texts With Ex Go Viral

Dorit Kemsley's not hiding from the world after her alleged text messages with her ex PK have gone viral ... instead looking relaxed in a casual ensemble.

The 'Real Housewives' star stepped out in Los Angeles Friday afternoon in a slate blue sweater and form-fitting jeans.

She had a grin on her face while exiting a vehicle ... a backpack in her hand.

Of course, Kemsley hasn't had much to grin about when it comes to her recent divorce drama ... including the huge arguments she's allegedly had over text with PK.

We've shared the messages with you ... first showing you PK seemingly chastising Dorit for spending a ton of dough -- while she made his GF Tatiana Kharchylava a topic of contention.

In texts we shared this morning, the two argued over the house possibly foreclosing ... with Dorit calling on PK to pay the arrears and get the house out of foreclosure.

We broke the story ... PK is asking a judge to force the sale of the marital home, which they have about $6M in mortgage debt on.