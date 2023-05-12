Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Shakira is Not Dating Tom Cruise Despite F1 Miami Hang Out

Shakira Not Dating Tom Cruise ... In MIA as Lewis Hamilton's Invite

5/12/2023 12:45 AM PT
tom cruise shakira
Getty

Shakira fans freaking out about her potentially dating Tom Cruise can all breathe a sigh of relief ... we've learned they're NOT a couple, and things were never heading that way.

tom cruise shakira
Getty

Sources close to Shakira tell us she's very much single, and only happened to be around Cruise at the F1 Miami Grand Prix because they share a famous mutual friend.

tom cruise shakira
Shutterstock Premier

Our sources say both Tom and Shakira were invited to the event by Team Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who, of course, is the biggest name in the sport -- so that's why they were together several times during the race.

As for the Page Six report Tom sent Shakira flowers ... our source didn't know whether or not that was legit, but did say Shakira's just not interested in dating right now.

Mega

Shakira was spotted on a boat with friends, including Hamilton, on Wednesday -- but again, we're told there's nothing romantic there either, it's all friendly.

Shakira and her sons left Barcelona to move to Miami after she split with her soccer star BF Gerard Piqué after 11 years together. With F1 races and celeb-packed boat rides under her belt, it's safe to say she's loving her new MIA life.

