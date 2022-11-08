Shakira Moving To Miami With Kids After Custody Agreement With Ex Gerard Piqué

Shakira and her sons are packing up and heading to Miami -- after she and her longtime BF turned ex Gerard Piqué have reached a new custody agreement.

In a joint statement to TMZ, the former couple says, "We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

The Colombian pop star's legal team reportedly came to an agreement with Gerard's reps during a 12-hour-long meeting. Shakira will be uprooting from Barcelona to MIA with their sons next year.

A source close to the former couple tells us the two "signed an agreement that is best for the kids -- which is their main focus and after 8 years of living in Barcelona -- her and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is."

ICYMI, Shakira and Gerard announced they would be calling it quits after 11 years together, back in June.

The last time we saw the two together publicly, they were supporting their son Milan at his baseball game ... and it appeared there was a lot of tension between the two, barely interacting.