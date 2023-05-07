Celebrities Flock to Miami's F1 Grand Prix

Hollywood's all about the fast life, and this weekend proved to be no different with the number of stars that made it out to the Miami Grand Prix ... including some big, big names.

Sunday turned out to be quite a who's-who at the Miami International Autodrome -- where F1 was hosting its latest professional race ... and where the stars came flocking to catch a glimpse of the action up-close and in person. There was some heavy hitters walking the grid.

Among some of the most famous people noodling around the grounds ... Tom Cruise, Shakira, Nick Jonas, Ludacris, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, LL Cool J and Patrick Mahomes, to name a few.

There were even more A-listers, though, beyond that -- folks like DJ Khaled, J Balvin, Paul Wesley, Michelle Rodriguez, Will.I.Am, Becky G, Blaise Matuidi, Jason Oppenheim, Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb were also roaming around and posing for pics.

Indeed, the Grand Prix turned out to be a huge celebrity draw, and it's becoming more common with each passing year. Formula 1 seems to really be growing on the masses here -- and with more starry outings like this ... it's bound to expand its reach even further.

BTW, this wasn't just a one-day thing either. Like we reported ... Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos were on the scene on Saturday during the final practice rounds, so it brings in techies too.