F1's Lando Norris Gets Beach Ball Helmet For Miami Grand Prix

Formula 1 star Lando Norris is going balls out for the Miami Grand Prix -- beach balls, that is -- thanks to his super-realistic design on his helmet for this weekend's big race!!

The McLaren driver just revealed the cool look for his noggin protector ahead of the three-day event ... posting a pic of him wearing it in the pool while holding an actual beach ball.

Aside from the sponsor logos, the design literally makes it look like an inflatable toy ... with Lando's name, number and the phrases "Miami 2023" and "Beach Ball" etched throughout.

Balls have become quite the trend for the 23-year-old when he visits Florida -- he wore a basketball-themed helmet for the first-ever Miami GP last season ... although it didn't help him get the win, as he ended up not finishing the race.

Norris is currently in ninth place with 10 points in the driver standings ... so he's gotta be hoping the race on Sunday is like a day at the beach!!