F1 Star Lando Norris Announces Split From Model GF, Luisinha Oliveira

F1 star Lando Norris has a personal update heading into race weekend -- the McLaren driver just announced he is no longer dating his girlfriend, Luisinha Oliveira.

The 22-year-old posted the news to Instagram on Thursday ... saying, "After time and consideration, Luisa and myself have mutually decided to end our relationship but remain good friends."

"I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness."

Norris and Oliveira went public with their relationship in January ... but were rumored to be together months prior. They celebrated their one-year anniversary just three weeks ago.

Norris -- who's 7th in the driver standings -- is currently prepping for the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend ... where he finished 10th in 2021.

Lando continued ... "Please respect our decision and respect our -- but more importantly and especially her privacy moving forward."

"Thank you for your endless support."

His post has since been deleted from his social media.