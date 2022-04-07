LEGO Makes Life-Size McLaren Formula 1 Racecar, 288k Bricks!

F1 stars Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris will have an extra McLaren sitting around at the Australian Grand Prix this week -- a life-size LEGO replica ... and it's made with more than 288,000 bricks!!

The toy giant revealed the awesome project at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit ... showing a life-size plastic version of the orange McLaren F1 car, which reportedly took 1893 hours to complete, according to IGN.

LEGO Masters Australia judge Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught led the charge on assembling the car ... and get this -- it actually includes real mechanical features!!

The replica has moving pistons for its engine, a locking differential, and steering activated from the cockpit.

The car is totally detailed -- it even has all the sponsorship logos!!

While the LEGO car won't be able to speed around like the real thing, drivers are still able to actually SIT in the car ... which Ricciardo did in a video posted by F1 this week.

Seems Lando and Daniel loved the LEGO car ... smiling from ear-to-ear as they checked it out.