NBA Star Myles Turner Builds Titanic Replica Out Of 9,000 Legos
3/15/2022 7:34 AM PT
NBA baller Myles Turner ain't a fan of bricks ... but he's still clearly cool with building things -- 'cause he just put together a Titanic replica using 9,000 Legos!!!
The Indiana Pacers center took to Twitter to show off the impressive feat ... revealing the finished plastic boat in a smiling photo.
No word on how long it took Turner to accomplish the task -- but check out the size of the piece -- it's nearly as big as the 6-foot-11 basketball player!!
"9,000 Pieces And Many Cuss Words Later…" Turner said of the boat in his post.
Of course, the achievement shouldn't shock anybody -- Turner is an avid Lego builder who's put together some seriously impressive things over the years.
As Requested Here’s Some Of The Ladies In My life… @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/8PJ1g6bGMj— Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) March 15, 2022 @Original_Turner
In a video of his favorites that he posted to social media on Tuesday, Turner showed off that he's built a Death Star, a Batwing, a Disney castle and much more over the years.
As for his day job, Turner's pretty good at that too ... he's averaging 12.9 points per game this season as well as 2.8 blocks and 7.1 rebounds.