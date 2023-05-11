Shakira Goes On Boat Trip With Lewis Hamilton After Miami Grand Prix

Shakira seems to get along with super fast and successful guys ... 'cause after hitting it off with Tom Cruise at the Miami Grand Prix, the superstar singer was spotted hanging out with Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton on a boat!!

Rumors have been swirling around the "Hips Don't Lie" artist's love life following her appearance at the big race over the weekend ... with reports saying the "Top Gun" actor was smitten with her.

But it appears Hamilton may be zooming into P1 in the race for 46-year-old Shakira's heart ... 'cause the potential couple spent some quality time together on his boat Wednesday.

The two reportedly met at Cipriani restaurant in Miami after Sunday's event ... and it must've gone well, as Shakira made her way to Lewis' Florida crib just days later.

In pics of the trip, 38-year-old Lewis, who was wearing a black tee with the sleeves cut off, is shown being a gentleman and offering his hand as Shakira made her way onto the watercraft ... with the driver's friend, fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, standing nearby.

No word on whether they're just friends or if there's a romance brewing ... but Shakira is available after her split from soccer star Gerard Pique, and Hamilton appears to be single as well.