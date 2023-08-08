Tom Brady 'Focusing On Being My Best Self' After Birthday Trip To Africa

Tom Brady is reflecting on the past 45 years after returning from his African safari vacation ... saying the trip helped remind him life is all about "relationships and memories."

TB12 was in his feels following his getaway with the kids ... releasing a heartfelt message on Instagram about the lasting impact his visit to "the most amazing continent" had on him.

"To wake up to sunrises and untouched parts of our beautiful planet, to witness these animals in all their glory, to see how different people can live with true joy and happiness continues to bring me great lessons in learning," Brady said.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ explained the mental reset came at the perfect time ... as he's preparing for the next chapter of his life.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brady even included two quotes -- "The life you lead, is the lesson you teach" and "If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?" -- and added he will continue to use the mantras as he embarks on the rest of his journey.

"I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose," Brady said.

The self-reflection comes amid some of the biggest changes of Brady's life -- he's recently divorced from Gisele Bündchen, retired from football and back on the dating scene ... spending time with model Irina Shayk in L.A. before heading to Africa.