Bradley Cooper's Ex Irina Shayk & Gigi Hadid Among First At His New Food Truck

Bradley Cooper got to work, manning the grill in his new food truck ... and as luck would have it, he had some VERY familiar faces visit him as some of the joint's first customers.

The Philly native flashed a massive smile as he got a taste of home ... cookin' Philly cheesesteaks at his new Danny & Coop food truck -- a partnership with Danny DiGiampietro, owner of Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philly -- in NYC Wednesday.

Among his first customers was ex Irina Shayk and their daughter coming out to show their support -- as well as his current squeeze, Gigi Hadid.

Proving they were still co-parenting brilliantly, the "Maestro" actor engaged in a friendly exchange with lil' Lea and Irina -- who's been busy in NYC in recent months with rumored new man Tom Brady.

Though, last we heard, things "fizzled out" between them in Oct. However, Bradley still seems to be going strong with Gigi, who paid him a visit at the truck an hour before Irina.

Despite Gigi's status as a supermodel/Bradley's (unconfirmed) GF, any attempt on her behalf to bag freebies fell short ... as she was seen pulling out her card to pay for her cheesesteak.

Nonetheless, Bradley's food truck venture went down a treat ... with even Laura Dern grabbing a bite to eat alongside Gigi.