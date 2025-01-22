Gigi Hadid Comforts Bradley Cooper During Stressful Eagles Playoff Game

Play video content TMZSports.com

Bradley Cooper is just like every diehard Eagles fan who rode the emotional rollercoaster during Philly's playoff matchup against the L.A. Rams ... but the one big difference?? He had his supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, present to keep him at ease.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the actor stressed to the max in his suite as his beloved Eagles squared up against Matthew Stafford and the Rams ... and while the final score went his way, it certainly wasn't a sure thing.

After interacting with some fans in his box, the "Hangover" star popped a squat next to his stunning partner and put his face into his hands. Hadid saw her man needing reassurance ... and promptly gave him a pat on the back to lift his spirits.

Luckily for Cooper, the Birds have Saquon Barkley on their side ... and he put the team on his back to propel them to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders. The MVP contender finished the contest with 205 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Unfortunately for the 50-year-old, the stress will only increase this week, with Philly just one more win from a date with either the Buffalo Bills or Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.