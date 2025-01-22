Philadelphia Eagles Selling Snow From Playoff Win Over Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles are slinging white stuff ... but we're not talking Scarface here -- the team's actually putting snow from their playoff win over the L.A. Rams up for sale!!

The Eagles and The Realest announced a first-of-its-kind deal on Wednesday ... saying they collected powder from Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles snagged a 28-22 win against the Rams in the Divisional Round.

Flakes were falling from the sky during the contest ... and so much accumulated that 100 pint-sized containers were filled to the brim for fans to have a unique souvenir to remember the victory forever -- as long as they have freezer space.

The snow will be shipped with dry ice to ensure it stays true to form ... and each container has been fully authenticated by TRuEST so consumers can rest easy knowing they got the real stuff.

"This item isn’t just memorabilia -- it’s a story of passion, perseverance, and a team’s journey to the NFC Championship for the second time in three years," the Eagles said.

Each item has a $50 price tag -- a nod to the total points scored in the game.