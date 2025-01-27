Philadelphia Police Make Arrests, Issue 31 Citations Over Wild NFCCG Celebrations

Philadelphia Eagles fans hardly behaved in the aftermath of the team's big NFC Championship Game victory ... police say they had to make multiple arrests and issue several citations amid the parties that followed the Birds' win over the Commanders.

The Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement on Monday two men -- Jose Moya and Eugene Dennis -- were thrown behind bars over allegations they assaulted police officers who were working NFCCG detail. The Dept. added another man -- Tramayne Davis-Blockson -- was placed into custody for allegedly stabbing someone in the leg following a verbal altercation.

Thirty-one others, cops say, were issued citations for disorderly conduct or failure to disperse.

The PPD also said it's investigating two shootings, a vandalism incident and the vehicle crash into a crowd that injured multiple pedestrians.

Play video content

Additionally, cops say they're on the hunt for the man who was seen on video appearing to fire a gun in the air during an Eagles victory celebration in a crowded street.

“I believe that was a gun.”



“I don’t give af.”



Eagles fans at Frankford & Cottman didn’t even blink 😂



(via @philly_captain) pic.twitter.com/s1tWmbUX0w — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 27, 2025 @CrossingBroad