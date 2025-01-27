Eagles Fan Appears To Fire Off Gun Amid Chaotic NFC Championship Celebration
A celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC championship took a bit of a scary turn on Sunday night ... when a fan in a packed crowd appeared to pull out a gun and fire it into the air.
Footage of the wild scene was posted to social media just a few hours after Philly took down the Washington Commanders, 55-23, at Lincoln Financial Field.
"I believe that was a gun."
“I don’t give af.”
Eagles fans at Frankford & Cottman didn’t even blink 😂
(via @philly_captain) pic.twitter.com/s1tWmbUX0w
In the clip, you can see a man in a knit Eagles hat seems to unholster a firearm before squeezing off three shots.
Fortunately, it doesn't look like anyone was close to being struck by the apparent gunfire -- but you can hear in the video several fans were stunned by what just took place.
"That was definitely a gun," one said.
January 27, 2025 @pahrduve
There were eyebrow-raising moments elsewhere in the city following the Eagles' big W ... as Philadelphians were seen climbing street poles, lighting off fireworks and even clashing with riot gear-adorned police officers.
Unclear how many arrests -- if any -- were made ... we've reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment, but so far, no word back yet.