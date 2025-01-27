Eagles Fan Appears To Fire Off Gun Amid Chaotic NFC Championship Celebration

A celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC championship took a bit of a scary turn on Sunday night ... when a fan in a packed crowd appeared to pull out a gun and fire it into the air.

Footage of the wild scene was posted to social media just a few hours after Philly took down the Washington Commanders, 55-23, at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I believe that was a gun.”



“I don’t give af.”



Eagles fans at Frankford & Cottman didn’t even blink 😂



(via @philly_captain) pic.twitter.com/s1tWmbUX0w — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) January 27, 2025 @CrossingBroad

In the clip, you can see a man in a knit Eagles hat seems to unholster a firearm before squeezing off three shots.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like anyone was close to being struck by the apparent gunfire -- but you can hear in the video several fans were stunned by what just took place.

"That was definitely a gun," one said.

There were eyebrow-raising moments elsewhere in the city following the Eagles' big W ... as Philadelphians were seen climbing street poles, lighting off fireworks and even clashing with riot gear-adorned police officers.