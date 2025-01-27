Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eagles Fan Appears To Fire Off Gun Amid Chaotic NFC Championship Celebration

Philadelphia Eagles Fan Appears To Fire Off Gun ... Wild NFCCG Celebration

eagles fan shoots gun during rally 1

A celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC championship took a bit of a scary turn on Sunday night ... when a fan in a packed crowd appeared to pull out a gun and fire it into the air.

Footage of the wild scene was posted to social media just a few hours after Philly took down the Washington Commanders, 55-23, at Lincoln Financial Field.

In the clip, you can see a man in a knit Eagles hat seems to unholster a firearm before squeezing off three shots.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like anyone was close to being struck by the apparent gunfire -- but you can hear in the video several fans were stunned by what just took place.

"That was definitely a gun," one said.

There were eyebrow-raising moments elsewhere in the city following the Eagles' big W ... as Philadelphians were seen climbing street poles, lighting off fireworks and even clashing with riot gear-adorned police officers.

Unclear how many arrests -- if any -- were made ... we've reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

