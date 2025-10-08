Ex-Penn State WR Julian Fleming Hit With Homicide Charge Over Fatal ATV Crash

UPDATE

9:54 AM PT -- Julian Fleming's attorney, David Bahuriak, tells TMZ Sports ... one of the charges his client is facing is homicide by vehicle -- and he's convinced the prosecution's filing is "wrong."

"In my view," the lawyer said, "the prosecution here took a tragic and unavoidable accident and turned it into a crime when the facts don't support that. The facts don't support criminal homicide."

Bahuriak added Fleming "lost the love of his life" during the crash ... and "this prosecution does nothing to advance the interests of anyone."

Former Penn State wide receiver Julian Fleming is facing multiple criminal charges related to the tragic ATV accident that killed his girlfriend earlier this year.

A Bradford County, Penn. court official tells TMZ Sports -- Fleming is slated to appear before a judge later Wednesday to face several charges, including one count of driving under the influence and one count of aggravated assault by vehicle.

The case stems from the horrific wreck that occurred in late May.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Fleming, 24, was driving his ATV on a rural road when a deer jumped out in front of him, causing a collision. The impact sent Fleming and his girlfriend, 23-year-old Alyssa Boyd, flying.

Police say neither was wearing safety equipment while in the four-wheeler. Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene, while Fleming was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.