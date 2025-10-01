Browns' Quinshon Judkins Ex's Alleged Injury Photos Show Mark On Chin, Bruising

TMZ Sports has obtained photos of the injuries Quinshon Judkins' ex says she sustained at the hands of the Browns rookie ... and the pics do appear to show bruising, cuts and marks on the woman's body.

The images, according to police, were snapped on July 8 and July 12 ... after the woman accused Judkins of roughing her up during a ride home from a Florida airport late on July 7 and early on July 8.

The woman alleged the two had gotten into a dispute over the way Judkins did not defend her to his family following a trip to Hawaii. She claimed the verbal argument turned physical once they got in their rental car, alleging Judkins "punched her in the mouth/chin area with a closed fist."

She said a short time later, he "struck her additional times in the left arm and thigh."

In photos she provided to police -- as well as some that cops say they took of her when she reported the matter to them on July 12 -- you can see she does seem to have some discoloration on her shoulder as well as near the bottom of her lip. On her thigh, there appear to be scratches.

For Judkins' part, prosecutors say the NFLer claimed the woman was the aggressor in the situation, and he only "pushed and hit her back" after she kept getting physical with him.

In police body cam footage we obtained from the day the woman first reported the incident to cops ... you can see she was emotional as she made her allegations. At one point, she said, "I don't even want to do this, like, I have to do this just because I have self-respect obviously for myself, but, like, I never wanted it to go like this. I don't really want to seem like I'm snitching or like I want this to happen."

Judkins, as you know, was ultimately arrested over the woman's claims ... though prosecutors did not file criminal charges against the 21-year-old running back, writing in a decline memorandum that there was "no reasonable likelihood of conviction."