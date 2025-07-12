Browns' Rookie Quinshon Judkins Arrested for Domestic Violence

Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins -- a '25 CFP National Champion and one of the top running backs in this year's draft class -- was arrested Saturday on a domestic violence. charge.

The 21-year-old is currently behind bars at the Broward County jail.

Judkins was taken into custody earlier in the day in Fort Lauderdale, Florida ... and is being held for "touch strike/battery/domestic violence", according to jail records.

Details surrounding the arrest are not currently known.

Judkins started his football career at Ole Miss, where he was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and a Freshman All-American. He also won the Conerly trophy in 2022, an award given to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi.

In 2024, QJ transferred to Ohio State ... and went on to win the CFP National Championship, thanks in large part to his 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Browns spent their 36th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft selecting the 6'0", 221-pound rusher ... and Judkins was seemingly pumped to begin his career in The Land.

"What better place to be than be here in Cleveland," Judkins said in an interview after the draft, "Especially being a Buckeye. So many fans from Columbus are Cleveland fans."

"Still feeling like I'm at home."

According to Chris Easterling of Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns are "aware and gathering information” on the arrest.