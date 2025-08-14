Prosecutors Decline To File Charges In Quinshon Judkins Domestic Violence Case

Prosecutors announced Thursday they have declined to file charges against Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins.

In a decline memo, obtained by TMZ Sports, the Broward State Attorney's Office said despite a woman alleging Judkins roughed her up during a July 8 ride from a Florida airport last month ... it had "no reasonable likelihood of conviction" in the case.

They stated Judkins -- through an attorney -- told them he and the woman had gotten into a dispute over the way he communicated about her to his family ... and she was the first to get physical. The docs state Judkins' lawyer claimed that after he pointed a finger at her, "she slapped his hand away, also punching him."

Prosecutors wrote that later during the tiff -- after the woman moved from the passenger seat of the ride to the back -- she allegedly "kept kicking the seat and hitting him, so he pushed and hit her back."

Additionally, prosecutors noted that even though the woman had pictures of her alleged injuries ... they observed videos "where no injuries were observed" on her.

They added that she didn't make her claims to law enforcement until July 12 -- a delay they called "problematic as the victim was alone on numerous occasions without the defendant, had the ability and resources to make the report without his knowledge, but chose not to do so."

"For the reasons set forth above," officials wrote, "there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction and this case is being declined."