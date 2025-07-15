Alleged Quinshon Judkins Victim Told Cops She Was 'In Pain' In 911 Call

Play video content Broward Sheriff’s Office

The woman who Quinshon Judkins allegedly roughed up earlier this month told cops she had "visible bruises" and "was still in pain" several days after the incident, new 911 audio reveals.

In the call, which TMZ Sports has obtained, the woman can be heard telling an officer she was at the temporary headquarters of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on July 12, but it was closed.

She explained she wanted to report that a "high-profile male" she had been in a relationship with physically assaulted her in the early morning hours of July 8. She added she did not reach out to police that day because "I thought that we could work through it and obviously we couldn't so I'm trying to do the right thing now."

The 911 dispatcher asked if she had gone to the hospital for medical treatment, and while she said no, she noted she was still suffering from the encounter.

"I am still in pain and I have a lot more of my story to tell," she said. "I still have visible bruises and evidence on my body of the event. And on my phone."

The dispatcher told her an officer would meet with her outside the police station ... before the call ended.

As we previously reported, Judkins -- the 36th overall pick in the NFL draft -- was arrested over the woman's claims on July 12 and charged with misdemeanor battery (domestic). He was released from jail on $2,500 bond.

According to an incident report, the altercation took place in a rented Lamborghini SUV shortly after the woman and the Cleveland Browns running back arrived at Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

The report states the two got into an argument over text messages he received from family members, and Judkins struck her when she tried to explain the situation.

The alleged victim said that during their trip, she briefly got out of the SUV, but when she got back in, another argument broke out. That's when she claims Judkin hit her again.