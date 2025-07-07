Powerlifter Stefi Cohen Allegedly Scratched Boyfriend In Heated Dispute Before Arrest

Powerlifter Stefi Cohen -- a social media personality with 1 million followers on Instagram -- allegedly scratched her boyfriend during a heated dispute just prior to her arrest last week.

Court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, reveal Cohen allegedly got physical with her BF during an altercation at around 12:47 PM at a Miami-area residence on July 1.

The docs state the alleged victim told officers the two were arguing over their relationship -- when he decided to leave after he noticed Cohen "was recording their conversation with her computer."

The man told officers he grabbed his phone and put it in his pocket ... and Cohen -- who is also a professional boxer with a 4-1-1 record -- then got physical with him when she thought he had grabbed her phone.

Cohen's accuser told cops she scratched him on his neck and his chest -- and also tore his pants pocket during the incident.

The docs note Cohen told a different story -- she alleged her boyfriend struck her with a closed fist and scratched her on her face -- but according to the report, "based on the fact that the victim in this case is a professional fighter and the allegations made by the defendant claim that she was struck by him with a closed first, there is no physical evidence of injuries on the defendant that supports her allegations."

Cops added in the report, "the victim in this case had injuries consistent with his statement regarding what occurred with the defendant."

Cohen was ultimately hauled off to jail and booked on a domestic violence battery charge.