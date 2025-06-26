MLB Star Wander Franco Found Guilty Of Sexually Abusing A Minor

MLB superstar Wander Franco has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor.

The verdict in the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop's criminal case in the Dominican Republic just came down minutes ago on Thursday afternoon.

Así se encuentra en estos momentos el salón de audiencias del Tribunal Colegiado de Puerto Plata, a la espera de que los jueces suban a estrado en el caso #WanderFranco. pic.twitter.com/eY6Htr1Efg — Juan Arturo Recio (@JuanRecioM) June 26, 2025 @JuanRecioM

Franco had been on trial over allegations he had an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl. He was simultaneously accused of transferring money to the minor's mom to get her approval of their romance.

Franco was given a suspended sentence of two years in prison -- meaning if he abides by several conditions, reportedly including refraining from having sexual relations with minors, he will avoid any time behind bars.

The victim's mother, meanwhile, was found guilty of sex trafficking the girl ... and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors earlier this week had asked for five years behind bars for Franco if convicted, and 10 for the mom.

Before Franco's baseball career was put on pause over the allegations, he had been one of the most promising young players in the sport. He reached the Big Leagues at just 20 years old ... and in less than three seasons, he made one All-Star appearance and logged a .282 batting average.

Franco, now 24 years old, is currently on the MLB's restricted list.