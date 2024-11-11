Wander Franco Arrested After Guns Drawn In Parking Lot Altercation

Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco has found himself in even more trouble -- the shortstop was reportedly arrested in the Dominican Republic on Monday ... after an altercation in an apartment complex parking lot.

The alleged incident took place in San Juan de la Maguana on Sunday ... and according to ESPN, guns were drawn during the dispute.

Purported footage of the altercation is circulating on social media showing a woman screaming, people running and an unidentified man holding a gun ... although it is unconfirmed if it is in relation to the Franco incident.

The 23-year-old is already awaiting trial for a separate case -- in July, he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a then-14-year-old girl ... and was charged with sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor and human trafficking.

His trial is slated for next month.

Franco -- who signed a $182 million contract in 2021 -- has been on an indefinite suspension from the MLB since August.

He is currently under league investigation in relation to its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.