Elderly Man Hospitalized After Cop Throws Him to Ground, Video Shows

An Oklahoma City cop is facing backlash after he aggressively threw an elderly man to the ground during a traffic dispute ... reportedly causing a number of upsetting injuries.

In a new video making the rounds online ... the officer is seen issuing a traffic ticket to a 70-year-old man, named Lich Vu, and his wife in Oklahoma City. The scene starts off calmly enough ... with the officer explaining to Vu that he was being cited for an "improper U-turn," even though another driver struck his vehicle.

While Vu tries to explain himself, he is repeatedly interrupted by the officer ... leading the elderly man to tap the cop on the chest and say, "Shut up."

This action appears to trigger the cop immensely ... watch the video, as the officer abruptly grabs Vu by the wrists, swings him around and throws him to the ground, causing the driver to hit his head on the pavement.

As Vu lies on the ground unresponsive, his wife tries to swat away the police officer, who is still putting cuffs on the seemingly unconscious senior. After Vu's wife demands he call for an ambulance, the cop then radios in for assistance.

Vu's daughter Teresa later shared the troubling aftermath of the October incident ... writing on Facebook that her father was brought to the hospital, where he was treated for a brain bleed and a neck fracture.

She added ... "This is not how you treat someone that is 5’3", 115 lbs with bone cancer after a car accident. Especially if English is their second language."

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating the matter and has since put the officer -- who has yet to be publicly identified -- on paid leave.