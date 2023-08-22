Wander Franco Placed On Leave ... Amid Investigation Into Relationships With Minors

It appears MLB star Wander Franco won't be taking the baseball field anytime soon -- the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop has been placed on administrative leave as the league investigates claims he had inappropriate relationships with underage girls.

Franco -- who was previously on the Rays' restricted list -- is currently under police investigation in his native Dominican Republic ... after the allegations made on social media went viral.

"Per an agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, Wander Franco has been placed on Administrative Leave until further notice as MLB continues its ongoing investigation," MLB announced Tuesday.

"The administrative leave, effective immediately, is not disciplinary under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy."

22-year-old Franco last played on Aug. 12 ... and did not travel with the team during its road trip against the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Angels.

He will be able to appeal the leave, although it's unclear if he will do so at this time. He will still be paid throughout the duration of his time away from the team.