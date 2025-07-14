Browns Rookie Quinshon Judkins Accused of Punching Woman In Mouth During Argument

More details surrounding Quinshon Judkins' arrest have been revealed -- the Cleveland Browns' second-round pick is accused of punching a woman in the mouth during an argument inside a car.

According to a police report of the alleged July 7 incident, the woman -- who acknowledged they were in a romantic relationship -- stated the two landed at Fort Lauderdale International Airport for a trip ... and when she left to use the restroom while waiting at baggage claim, she returned to an upset Judkins.

The woman told cops Judkins said things like "I'm so done with you" and "Oh wow, I can't believe you" ... but she had no idea what he was talking about.

Once the two got into a Lamborghini SUV rental vehicle, the woman said Judkins was frustrated over texts he received from family members ... but she tried to explain they were taken out of context.

As she spoke with Judkins, the woman claimed he struck her in the mouth/chin area with a closed fist -- resulting in bruising.

The alleged victim said at one point in their travels, they pulled over and she got out of the vehicle. She stated she called Judkins' mother while they were stopped ... but did not disclose what happened.

When she got back in the SUV, she said she elected to sit in the back seat ... but the arguing continued -- and Judkins, while driving, struck her again in the left arm and thigh, leading her to kick her feet in his direction in self-defense.

According to the report, the woman provided pictures of bruises on her body and face that match her claims.

The woman stated she continued with the ride and did not call 911 due to the timing of the incident ... as she said she "felt bad" about Judkins' recent success and career.

The woman said she ultimately decided to go to cops after speaking with friends and family.

As previously reported, Judkins and the woman -- who lived together between May 2024 - December 2024 before getting back together in June 2025 -- remained in Fort Lauderdale for several days before she filed a delayed battery report.