NFL's Jimmie Ward Not Charged In Domestic Violence Case

NFL defensive back Jimmie Ward will not face criminal charges in his domestic violence case ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

A Montgomery County, Texas court official tells us a no bill was issued on Thursday ... after a grand jury did not find probable cause in the case.

The Houston Texans safety's attorney, Stephen Jackson, said in a statement to us just after the ruling that he and his client were thrilled with the outcome.

"Today we presented our grand jury packet and evidence to the grand jury to show that Mr. Ward was factually innocent of the allegations against him," Jackson said. "The district attorney also provided information to the grand jury, that we believe, assisted the grand jury in coming to the conclusion that Mr. Ward should be no billed. We believe not only was he exonerated by the grand jury but that the actions of the grand jury show that Jimmie was factually innocent."

Jackson continued, "We and Jimmie want to thank the National Football League commissioner [Roger] Goodell, the Houston Texans organization and the ownership for their patience in this situation and their belief in Jimmie to let the facts all come out and not rush to judgment. Now Jimmie can resume his role with the Texans and their quest for Super Bowl, and also allows him to get back to the community and how he gives back to the City of Houston. What happened to Jimmie was wrong. And we truly thank everybody who waited to hear the results before rushing to judgment and taking action."

Ward was accused of roughing up his fiancée back on June 12. The woman alleged he had "assaulted, strangled, and threatened" her during a 4:34 AM dispute at a Magnolia residence.

Ward, who was arrested over the allegations, vehemently denied wrongdoing, and urged the public not to rush to judgment.