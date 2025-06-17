Jimmie Ward's Attorney Refutes Domestic Violence Claims, Says NFLer 'Did Not Do This'

An attorney representing Jimmie Ward in his domestic violence case tells TMZ Sports he believes the NFL player is innocent.

Steve Jackson -- the lawyer who Ward hired after the Texans defensive back was hit with an assault charge for allegedly roughing up his fiancée earlier this month -- said in a statement to us on Tuesday he feels his client will ultimately "be vindicated."

"We just ask that the public reserve judgment," Jackson said, "so that we can show everyone that the Jimmie Ward that they all have come to know is the same person and did not do this."

Ward, as we reported, was thrown behind bars in Montgomery County, Texas on June 12 ... after cops say his partner accused him of domestic violence.

The woman, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, said Ward "assaulted, strangled, and threatened" her during a 4:34 AM dispute at a Magnolia residence.

Ward is now facing one count of assault family violence impeding breath/circulation ... but Jackson is denying it.

"It is sad that professional athletes and public figures have to endure things like this, but has seemingly become commonplace," the attorney said. "But we will continue to thoroughly investigate this woman and her history, and believe that Jimmie will be vindicated."

Ward was picked by the Niners in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft -- and he went on to play nine seasons for San Francisco before joining Houston in 2023.

The Texans said they were aware of the allegations against Ward the day of his arrest -- though they've yet to comment on the matter further.