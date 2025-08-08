Texans’ Jimmie Ward Arrested Again

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward is behind bars once again ... this time after his attorney claims he violated conditions of his bond stemming from the June incident in which he allegedly strangled his fiancée.

Ward -- who secured two interceptions last season -- was taken into custody Thursday night in Montgomery County, Texas on a warrant tied to a felony offense, jail records show.

Ward's lawyer, Steve Jackson, told TMZ Sports the NFL player was forced to spend the night in a cell after he tested positive for alcohol -- a violation of one of the stipulations of his bond.

"There are no new allegations against Jimmie," Jackson said on Thursday.

The case all stems from a June 12 incident ... when Ward was booked on a felony count of assault family/house impede breath/circ charge after his fiancée told the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office that he "assaulted, strangled and threatened" her.

"We expect to present a packet to the grand jury on August 31 in hopes of getting this case dismissed," Jackson said.