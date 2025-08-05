Vikings' Jordan Addison Suspended 3 Games for Violating NFL Substance Abuse Policy

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been suspended for the first three games of the 2025 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

The league made the announcement Tuesday, saying the 23-year-old will still be permitted to take part in all training camp activities as well as preseason games.

While the NFL did not specify exactly what Addison was being banned for, the wideout did recently cut a plea deal in his 2024 DUI case earlier last month following his July 2024 arrest near LAX.

Addison was accused of drinking and driving after authorities claimed they found him asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce on a highway near the airport.

His attorney issued a no-contest plea to a lesser charge of wet reckless driving ... and in exchange, a judge ordered him to 12 months of probation. He will also be required to pay a $390 fine and complete two programs -- including a three-month alcohol education course.

Drafted in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft ... Addison has racked up 207 catches for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns during his time with the Vikes.