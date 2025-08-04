Chargers' Denzel Perryman Off Hook In Gun Case, D.A. Won't Prosecute

Denzel Perryman is in the clear -- the District Attorney will NOT pursue charges against the Chargers linebacker -- just days after the NFL vet was busted for allegedly carrying two illegal assault rifles in L.A.

TMZ Sports has learned the L.A. County D.A. ultimately decided against charging the 32-year-old former second-round draft pick ... though it's unclear why.

We broke the story ... Perryman was stopped and ultimately arrested by police Friday evening in the Los Angeles area -- as he headed to a local gun range.

Officers found 2 non-compliant AR-style rifles, in addition to three (legal) handguns, in the trunk of his vehicle.

Perryman was taken to a local jail ... where he cooled his heels behind bars before being released.

Denzel's agent confirmed the D.A.'s decision, saying ... "The charges have been dismissed. At this time, there's no additional comment, but we're grateful for everyone's patience throughout the process."