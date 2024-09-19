Browns' Michael Hall Pleads No Contest To Misdemeanor ... To Close Domestic Violence Case

Cleveland Browns rookie Michael Hall Jr. just entered a plea in court to close out his domestic violence case ... and now, his attorney says he's got his sights set on getting back on the field soon.

Hall Jr. -- who had been facing a first-degree domestic violence charge stemming from an alleged violent altercation with a woman on Aug. 12 in Avon, Ohio -- pled no contest to a reduced count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct on Thursday morning.

In court, Hall Jr. -- a second-round pick in this year's NFL draft -- told the judge he lamented "the whole situation and wish this never happened." The 21-year-old added he's been undergoing counseling "and trying to better myself" since the incident.

Following the plea, the judge gave the NFLer a 30-day suspended jail sentence, a $250 fine and two years of probation.

Hall Jr.'s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, told reporters after the court proceedings that with the criminal case now behind the defensive lineman, they're working with the NFL to see if he can play for the Browns this season. Currently, Hall Jr. is on the league's Commissioner's exempt list -- which has prevented him from suiting up for his team.

Hall Jr. first faced charges in the case after a woman claimed he seriously roughed her up during a dispute at their home.

Police documents showed the woman accused Hall of hitting her in the head with a baby bottle, dragging her by her feet on her back ... and later pointing a gun at her head while yelling, "I will f***ing end it all. I don't care."