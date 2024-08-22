Alleged Michael Hall Jr. Domestic Violence Victim Reportedly Recants Story

The woman who accused Cleveland Browns rookie Michael Hall Jr. of domestic violence has reportedly recanted significant parts of her story.

According to multiple outlets, including WKYC and Fox 8, the woman -- who's allegedly engaged to Hall Jr. -- took back many of the claims she made against the football player earlier this month.

As we previously reported, the woman had claimed Hall Jr. seriously roughed her up during a dispute at their Avon, Ohio home on Aug. 12.

A police report shows the woman alleged Hall Jr. exploded following an argument over a dental procedure that her child needed. She claimed he hit her in the head with a baby bottle, dragged her by her feet on her back ... and later pointed a gun at her head and yelled, "I will f***ing end it all. I don't care."

We've reached to cops to confirm the reports ... but we've yet to hear back.

Meanwhile, Hall Jr.'s attorney, Kevin Spellacy, claims the reports are "accurate."

Hall Jr. was arrested in wake of the initial allegations, but he pleaded not guilty to the charges and bonded out. He later returned to Browns practice -- and ended up playing in Cleveland's preseason tilt against the Vikings this past Saturday.