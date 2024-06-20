Browns' Lonnie Phelps Arrested For DUI ... After Allegedly Crashing SUV Into Restaurant

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Lonnie Phelps was arrested Wednesday night ... after cops say he drunkenly crashed an SUV into a restaurant -- and then refused to cooperate with a police investigation afterward.

According to the Key West Police Department incident report, obtained by TMZ Sports, it all happened at around 8:47 PM outside of the Red Shoe Island Bistro in Key West.

Cops say they were dispatched to the scene in reference to a traffic crash ... and when they arrived, they saw a black Hyundai wedged into the side of the eatery. When officers asked bystanders who was inside the vehicle at the time of the wreck, Phelps and his girlfriend were ID'ed, police said.

But, cops wrote in the docs that when they tried to question both Phelps and his significant other, neither was super cooperative.

After several moments, cops say Phelps was identified as the driver ... though they said he consistently talked over them and disobeyed orders during ensuing lines of questioning -- all while displaying signs of being impaired.

Officers claimed Phelps, 23, ultimately agreed to voluntary field sobriety tests ... but became combative after they say he complained about how they were administered. He was then placed in custody and put in the back of a squad car.

While being transported, officers stated Phelps complained constantly.

"Phelps talked about how thirsty he was," one officer wrote in the report, "how he did not know what I was going to do to him because females are the worst, asked me not to kill him, asked me how long it takes to bail out, how long I was the detective and informed me I was Russian."

At the station, cops say Phelps didn't behave much better.

According to the docs, he refused to take a breathalyzer ... and at one point, urinated on himself while sitting on a chair.

Phelps was eventually cited for DUI and property damage. He's due in court for a hearing on the matter next month.