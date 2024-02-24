Super Bowl Champion Richard Sherman Arrested For DUI

Richard Sherman -- the former cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks -- has been arrested for driving under the influence near Seattle.

According to online records, Sherman was booked into King County Jail at 7:51 AM PT on Saturday for DUI.

Washington State Patrol reportedly told the local FOX affiliate that the matter's currently under investigation, but provided no further information on the arrest.

This is the latest arrest for Sherman, who has faced his share of legal issues over the years.

Remember ... Sherman was arrested on a domestic violence burglary charge after he allegedly tried to beat down his father-in-law's door back in 2021 -- an incident that was caught on video.

Richard eventually pleaded guilty to one count of negligent driving and one count of criminal trespass for the incident ... receiving a 90-day sentence, most of which was suspended.

Sherman was also sentenced to monitored supervision for 24 months in March 2022 as part of that deal ... unclear exactly how this arrest might be impacted by that.

The former cornerback spent 11 years in the NFL, winning a championship back in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks. He's since embarked on a career in media, appearing as a talking head on Amazon Prime NFL broadcasts.

