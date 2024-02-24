Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Super Bowl Champion Richard Sherman Arrested For DUI

Richard Sherman Arrested For DUI ... Still on Monitored Supervision From Plea Deal

2/24/2024 3:16 PM PT
richard sherman dui main
Getty

Richard Sherman -- the former cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks -- has been arrested for driving under the influence near Seattle.

According to online records, Sherman was booked into King County Jail at 7:51 AM PT on Saturday for DUI.

richard sherman playing sub
Getty

Washington State Patrol reportedly told the local FOX affiliate that the matter's currently under investigation, but provided no further information on the arrest.

This is the latest arrest for Sherman, who has faced his share of legal issues over the years.

7/14/21
"COME THROUGH, B****!"

Remember ... Sherman was arrested on a domestic violence burglary charge after he allegedly tried to beat down his father-in-law's door back in 2021 -- an incident that was caught on video.

Richard eventually pleaded guilty to one count of negligent driving and one count of criminal trespass for the incident ... receiving a 90-day sentence, most of which was suspended.

Richard Sherman Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Richard Sherman Through the Years Launch Gallery
Getty

Sherman was also sentenced to monitored supervision for 24 months in March 2022 as part of that deal ... unclear exactly how this arrest might be impacted by that.

The former cornerback spent 11 years in the NFL, winning a championship back in 2014 with the Seattle Seahawks. He's since embarked on a career in media, appearing as a talking head on Amazon Prime NFL broadcasts.

TMZ INVESTIGATES
TMZ Studios

We've reached out to Richard for comment ... so far, no word back.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later