Richard Sherman Signs With Buccaneers ... After Tom Brady Recruiting Pitch

Tom Brady has helped bring yet another superstar to Tampa Bay ... Richard Sherman just announced he's signed with the Buccaneers after the G.O.A.T. recruited him to the squad.

The 3-time All-Pro cornerback revealed the news on his podcast early Wednesday morning ... saying he had interest from the 49ers, Panthers and Seahawks, but ultimately signed with Tampa Bay after an initial recruiting pitch from Brady.

"He reached out and said they may express interest and obviously he wanted to play with me," Sherman said of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

"Then their front office reached out and the conversation started a few weeks ago when they lost their starter, Sean Murphy-Bunting -- and then it kind of steamrolled."

Details of the deal have yet to be announced ... but it's a fairly surprising move from the Bucs -- considering Sherman is still facing criminal charges as well as potential discipline from the NFL stemming from his wild July arrest.

As we previously reported, law enforcement has accused Sherman of drinking and driving, crashing his car and then completely melting down at his in-laws' home in Washington.

The 33-year-old NFL player is facing five charges over the incident -- and while he's pled not guilty to all of the counts, he's since apologized for his actions several times.

But, it seems clear the Bucs are comfortable with his legal situation regardless ... 'cause Sherman said on his podcast he's ready to get going in Florida ASAP.

"It's an opportunity I couldn't pass up," Sherman said. "It's a proven team. I just need to go in there and show that these legs still got some juice."