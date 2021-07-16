Richard Sherman Hit With 5 Criminal Charges ... NFL Star 'Deeply Remorseful'

Prosecutors have just hit Richard Sherman with five charges -- including DUI and criminal trespass -- after he allegedly melted down at his in-laws' home on Wednesday morning.

Officials just made the announcement, explaining all five charges are misdemeanors.

They also said they expect Sherman to appear in court for an arraignment hearing later Friday and plead not guilty to the charges.

The five counts levied against Sherman are as follows, according to prosecutors:

-Driving While Under the Influence

-Reckless Endangerment of Roadway Workers

-Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree – domestic violence

-Resisting Arrest

-Malicious Mischief in the Third Degree - domestic violence

As we previously reported, Sherman is accused of driving drunk, crashing his car, and then exploding at his in-laws' home in Redmond, Wash. just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday.

Play video content

Police say Sherman tried to violently break into his wife's parents' house ... and after cops confronted him at the scene -- they say he became non-cooperative and began fighting them.

Cops say they were eventually able to take him down with the help of a police K9 ... and put him in jail, where Sherman ultimately spent close to 2 days.

The 33-year-old NFL star was eventually released without bail late Thursday afternoon.

Story developing ...