NFL Star Richard Sherman Arrested For 'Burglary Domestic Violence,' In County Jail

Richard Sherman Arrested For 'Burglary Domestic Violence' ... In County Jail

7/14/2021 8:23 AM PT
Richard Sherman
Future Hall of Famer Richard Sherman was arrested early this morning in Washington for "burglary domestic violence" ... and has been denied bail, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 33-year-old NFL free agent was booked into the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle at 6:08 AM ... and is currently sitting behind bars.

The Burglary Domestic Violence charge is a felony in Washington state ... and can carry a lengthy prison sentence, if convicted.

The details surrounding the arrest are not yet clear.

Sherman -- who played with the San Francisco 49ers last season -- is one of the best players of his generation. RS is a 5x Pro Bowler, Super Bowl Champ, and a lock to be immortalized in Canton, Ohio.

We've reached out to Sherman's rep ... but so far, no word back.

Story developing ...

