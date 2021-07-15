Richard Sherman Released From Jail W/o Bail, Judge Says NFLer Is 'Pillar In This Community'

Richard Sherman has finally been released from jail ... a judge just let him out without bail while his criminal case plays out -- calling the NFL star a "pillar in this community."

The King County court judge, however, did put some conditions on the release ... including ordering Sherman to stay away from his father-in-law, as well as not possess any firearms.

The judge also made it clear Sherman is to not consume any alcohol ... and ordered the former Seattle Seahawks cornerback to appear in person for all future court dates.

It's a pretty big win for Sherman -- who did not appear in the Washington court and was instead represented by his attorney -- considering prosecutors were asking the judge to set the NFL star's bail at $10,000.

As part of his ruling, the judge said of Sherman, "I see Mr. Sherman is a pillar in this community. He's a business owner. He's a husband. He's a father."

"I'm going to release Mr. Sherman on his own promise to return to court."

As we previously reported, the 33-year-old was arrested on Wednesday ... after cops say he physically tried to force his way into his in-laws' home.