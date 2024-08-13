Browns' Michael Hall Jr. Arrested After Reportedly Putting Gun To Fiancée's Head

Cleveland Browns rookie Michael Hall Jr. was arrested on Tuesday morning ... after he reportedly put a gun to his fiancée's head during a domestic dispute on Monday.

The defensive lineman -- who was just picked in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft -- was involved in the altercation at around 10 PM in Avon, Ohio ... this according to the incident report obtained by the The Chronicle-Telegram.

The outlet reports cops were called to the scene after the mom of Hall's fiancée alleged the 21-year-old football player roughed her daughter up and hit her with a baby bottle amid an argument.

According to the report, the alleged victim accused Hall of dragging her down a driveway before putting a gun to her head and yelling "I will f***ing end it all" during the dispute. Two guns were reportedly found in the home.

The report says damage inside of the house showed signs that a fight had taken place.

The Browns said in a statement following Hall's arrest that they were aware of the incident and are "gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time."