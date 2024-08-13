Browns' Michael Hall Jr. Arrested After Reportedly Putting Gun To Fiancée's Head
Cleveland Browns rookie Michael Hall Jr. was arrested on Tuesday morning ... after he reportedly put a gun to his fiancée's head during a domestic dispute on Monday.
The defensive lineman -- who was just picked in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft -- was involved in the altercation at around 10 PM in Avon, Ohio ... this according to the incident report obtained by the The Chronicle-Telegram.
The outlet reports cops were called to the scene after the mom of Hall's fiancée alleged the 21-year-old football player roughed her daughter up and hit her with a baby bottle amid an argument.
According to the report, the alleged victim accused Hall of dragging her down a driveway before putting a gun to her head and yelling "I will f***ing end it all" during the dispute. Two guns were reportedly found in the home.
The report says damage inside of the house showed signs that a fight had taken place.
The Browns said in a statement following Hall's arrest that they were aware of the incident and are "gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time."
Hall Jr. starred at Ohio State before joining the Browns this offseason ... and had just played in his first professional preseason game against the Packers over the weekend.