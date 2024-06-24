Chiefs Release Isaiah Buggs Following Second Offseason Arrest

Isaiah Buggs' tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs is over after just a few months ... as the team officially released the 27-year-old player following his second offseason arrest.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero broke the news Monday morning ... saying the Chiefs decided it was best to move on from the troubled defensive tackle.

Isaiah was arrested back on June 17 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. after being accused of breaking into a woman's house and dragging her down the stairs.

The woman -- the mother of Isaiah's child -- claims as he dragged her down the stairs ... it caused several of her "clip-on toenails" to break off. In documents obtained by TMZ Sports, officials state they observed scratch marks on her body.

When the woman said she was going to call the police ... Buggs fled the scene. He was later found in a nearby Little Caesars parking lot, where police cuffed him. He was charged with domestic violence and burglary.

This marks the second arrest for the five-year NFL veteran. In late May ... he was booked after authorities accused him of animal cruelty.

Buggs -- who also played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions -- has totaled 89 tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in his career.