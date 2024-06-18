Chiefs' Isaiah Buggs Accused Of Dragging Mother Of His Child Down Stairs Before Arrest

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was accused of dragging the mother of his child down a set of stairs and injuring her before his arrest on Sunday, TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court documents we obtained ... the woman told police Buggs broke into her Tuscaloosa, Ala. residence with a tire iron at around 5:28 AM -- and then went upstairs to confront her.

Tuscaloosa Police Dept. officers wrote in the docs the woman then claimed Buggs dragged her down the stairs ... causing her to break off several "clip-on toenails." They also state the woman had "scratch marks" on her wrist from the altercation.

Buggs then allegedly left the scene in a white Cadillac after she told him she was calling the police.

According to the docs, Buggs and his Caddy were located in a parking lot at a nearby Little Caesars. A short time later, he was placed under arrest. Court records show he's since been charged with domestic violence and burglary.

The arrest marked the second time in the last month the 27-year-old football player had been placed into police custody ... in late May, he was arrested after authorities accused him of animal cruelty.

We reached out to Buggs' agent for comment, but so far, no word back yet.