NFL Player Michael Thomas Arrested for Simple Battery and Criminal Mischief

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas spent his Friday night in jail after he was arrested for allegedly getting into a violent, brick-throwing altercation with a construction worker.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Thomas was taken into custody by Kenner PD in Louisiana and booked for simple battery and criminal mischief -- both misdemeanors. He then cooled his heels in a jail cell for a few hours before he was released around 10 PM.

According to cops ... Thomas got into a shouting match with the hardhat, who was helping to build a home in the same neighborhood where the NFL player lives.

Police say Thomas started making threats because he was pissed the guy parked a truck in front of his house.

Using a cell phone, the worker began recording Thomas, who became irate and scooped up a brick, throwing it at the man's truck and damaging the windshield, cops said.

Thomas then allegedly got up in the man's face and smacked the phone out of his hand. Police say Thomas also pushed the man and demanded that he stop filming the incident.

The victim notified police and filed a report, accusing Thomas of the misdemeanors. Thomas was apprehended without incident and has been cooperating with the investigation.