Ex-NFLer Brandon Pettigrew Arrested After Punching, Breaking Store's Glass Door
Ex-NFLer Brandon Pettigrew Arrested In Dallas ... After Punching, Breaking Store's Glass Door
Former Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew spent part of his Sunday morning in jail ... after he punched and broke a glass door during a spat with authorities inside a Texas convenience store.
TMZ Sports has learned ... the incident happened at around 2 AM at a 7-Eleven in Dallas -- when police say Pettigrew became aggressive during an argument inside the shop.
It's unclear exactly what kicked off the tiff -- but in surveillance video, you can see after Pettigrew and several people exchanged words, the former ex-NFLer threw a right hook at the front door, causing it to break.
Immediately afterward, you see officers take out Tasers, but thankfully things didn't escalate ... and it looks like the 6-foot-5 Pettigrew was then arrested without further incident.
A rep for the Dallas Police Dept. tells us the 39-year-old was ultimately transported to the Dallas County Jail and booked on a criminal mischief charge. Records show he was released from custody at around 1 PM on Sunday.
It's not the first time Pettigrew has been in trouble with the law ... in 2017, he was arrested for his alleged role in a disturbance at a bar. In 2018, he was arrested again after he was accused of hitting a police officer following a dispute over an unpaid limousine bill.
Pettigrew, a first-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, spent seven seasons in the league from '09 through 2015 -- all with Detroit. He piled up 301 catches for 2,965 yards and 17 TDs in his career.